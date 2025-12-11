The Malaga village that recycles Christmas

Eugenio Cabezas Thursday, 11 December 2025, 08:32 Share

The village of Canillas de Aceituno in Malaga province's Axarquía is decorated for Christmas once again thanks to the hard work and skill of local residents who make all of their festive creations using recycled materials. It is a community initiative that SUR has been following since it started during the Covid pandemic and which continues to grow in participation and creativity, showing that a different kind of Christmas is possible, beyond brand new LED lights and shiny new decorations.

In the streets and squares, next to the town hall and the municipal car park, two of the decorations that most attract the attention are a large gift package made from dozens of red and white plastic bottles and caps, with flowers, candy canes and Christmas figures sticking out of it and a snowman made from recycled cups, decorated with a red scarf and black hat.

The scene is completed by a golden 'photocall' feature, also made from recycled materials, which attracts tourists and families wanting to capture their visit. The work can be seen in every corner of the village: in the playground the railings are filled with large white and red flowers made from reused containers, while the streets and viewpoints are dominated by red wreaths and garlands that stand out against the whitewashed walls.

The town hall is one of the most decorated buildings: balconies, staircases and arches are decorated with handmade floral arrangements, precisely placed to create a visual effect that stands out against the traditional architecture and activity is constant with residents who can be seen adjusting the decorations every day.

Recycled Christmas decorations around Canillas de Aceituno Rocío Ortiz García

The town hall explains that the initiative, which began four years ago in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, not only contributes to environmental sustainability - preventing kilos of plastic and other waste from ending up in bins - but has also become a community activity involving residents of all ages. It was started by María del Carmen Jiménez, Concepción Bonilla, Carmen Ramírez, Concepción Morales and María Jesús Hidalgo, members of a local women's group, who have gained support from the town hall and other organisations and individuals since they started.

Shopkeepers, restaurants and bars in Canillas are confident that the decorations will once again attract hundreds of visitors during the festive season, a trend that has become established in recent years. Once again, Canillas de Aceituno is proving that Christmas can be created with ingenuity, collective effort and materials that, anywhere else, would have ended up in the rubbish dump.