New plan for eastern Costa del Sol port

The Andalusian regional government has published plans to reorganise Caleta de Vélez harbour on the eastern Costa del Sol. The change will see the reorganisation of more than 35,000 square metres of fishing facilities and nearly 20,000 square metres dedicated to sailing, in order to boost the economic impact of the Axarquía's largest fishing port.

The regional spokesperson for development, Rocío Díaz, highlighted that this plan comes after "nearly six million euros invested in recent years to modernise the port and improve the service to users". She went on to say, "We are taking immediate action, but we are also mapping out the future of the port of Caleta de Vélez as a hub for employment."

The document establishes how the spaces will be organised both on land and at sea, determining which activities can be carried out in each area. The aim is to promote sustainable growth, improve coexistence between both areas and strengthen the integration of the port with the urban centre of Caleta de Vélez.

The document defines in detail the areas designated for fishing, recreational boating and ancillary activities, seeking, according to the regional government, the "maximum social and economic profitability" of a port that passed into the hands of the Andalusian regional government in 1983 and is now considered "strategic for the region".

The port, which has a fishing dock and a marina with almost 500 boats, distributes its activities as follows:

- Fishing: this remains in the western area, around the inner dock and the breakwater, with 35,519 square metres for facilities and equipment for the sector.

- Recreational boating: concentrated in the eastern area, where the dock has 274 moorings and nearly 20,000 square metres of water surface, in addition to 3,830 square metres on land for services and offices.

- Auxiliary activities and workshops: 13,000 square metres will be reserved for shipbuilding and repair, plus several spaces in the quay for recreational and fishing services. In total, these areas cover more than 39,000 square metres, including the car park and motorhome area (2,300 square metres).

The approval of the document represents "a boost for one of the most dynamic ports in eastern Andalucía, which combines significant fishing activity with growing nautical and tourist activity’. The Andalusian government is confident that this plan will speed up investment, improve the coexistence of uses and boost the economic development of the area.