Missing person poster for Wail B SUR
Missing person

Authorities plea for information on missing 14-year-old from Malaga village

Wail B has not been seen since Wednesday 3 December when he left his home in Periana wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie and black trainers

Irene Quirante y Eugenio Cabezas

Wednesday, 10 December 2025, 14:05

Spain's national centre for missing persons (CNDES) has posted an image on its website in an attempt to locate Wail B., a 14-year-old boy who went missing from the town of Periana in the east of Malaga province on 3 December.

According to the information provided, Wail is 1.75 metres tall and weighs around 65 kilograms. He is slim with short, curly brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie and black trainers and is a pupil at the town's Alta Axarquía secondary school.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, they can contact the Civil Guard on 062 or notify the 112 emergency service number, the National Police (091) or the Local Police (092). The Andalusian NGO Equipos de Respuesta Inmediata en Catástrofes (Immediate Response Teams in Catastrophes), can also be contacted on 607 11 83 75.

According to information obtained by SUR, the minor is a resident of the hamlet of Mondrón, where his parents, who are originally from Morocco, have lived for many years. This is not the first time Wail has left home in recent months, so the main hypothesis being considered is that he has run away.

