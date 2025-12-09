Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

More than 100 people attended the event last weekend in Mijas. SUR
Charity

La Cala de Mijas Lions use December to support the needy during the festive season

Along with the recent seasonal lunch held in Mijas that was attended by more than 100 people, the club has launched an appeal for Christmas gifts to be donated to families in danger of social exclusion

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 19:44

More than 100 people attended La Cala de Mijas Lions seasonal fundraising Christmas lunch at the Cyrano Bar & Grill on Saturday 6 December. The occasion presented an afternoon of “exceptional cuisine and festive cheer”. Guests enjoyed a classic Christmas turkey dinner, along with live entertainment supplied by Costa favourite Ricky Lavazza, “whose performance added a warm and nostalgic touch to the afternoon’s celebrations”.

Social secretary Sandie Tavendale said that the “generosity of all those attending was uplifting”. “Guests enthusiastically supported the raffle and auction, featuring a range of prizes donated by local businesses and friends of the Lions. Funds raised from these activities will contribute directly to La Cala de Mijas Lions’ ongoing commitment to support individuals and groups in need within the local community,” she said.

The Lions are currently busy getting together gifts to distribute to local families in danger of social exclusion over the festive season. The club is appealing for donations of toys, sweets or “anything that will bring a smile to the needy”. Donations should be marked for the attention of Julie and left in the organisation’s a charity shop in La Cala de Mijas.

