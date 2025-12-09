Controversial penalty stuns Malaga CF late on despite dominant display

Daryl Finch Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 09:23 Share

Malaga CF were denied a crucial victory on Monday night after Real Zaragoza equalised from a contentious added-time penalty, leaving the home side frustrated and once again ruing stoppage-time errors.

The incident occurred in the 95th minute, when the referee penalised young defender Ángel Recio for alleged holding in the area, a decision that was highly debatable. Zaragoza converted the spot kick to make it 1-1 and silence a crowd that had been preparing to celebrate a morale-boosting win.

The evening had begun with ceremony and symbolism. Ahead of kick-off, La Rosaleda held a minute of silence for photographer Paco Rodríguez.

The hosts also wore their black second strip to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the sinking of the German frigate Gneisenau in 1900, an event that earned the city the title of 'Muy hospitalaria' (very hospitable).

Early control

Once the match began, Malaga immediately seized control. New coach Juan Francisco Funes named the same starting XI for the third straight league game and his side started aggressively.

Early chances fell to Adrián Niño and Dani Lorenzo before the breakthrough arrived shortly after the quarter-hour mark.

Following a free-kick from Víctor García from the left that was unconvincingly punched clear by the Zaragoza goalkeeper, Izan Merino fired towards goal and defender Einar Galilea guided his teammate's off-target strike into the back of the net to put Malaga 1-0 up.

Malaga’s midfield trio then continued to dictate the game. Joaquín roamed freely and Dani Lorenzo was heavily involved around the box

Zaragoza created little before the interval, although Alfonso Herrero had to intercept one dangerous cross during the first half that saw Malaga dominate territory and tempo.

After the break, Malaga pushed for a second goal. Dani Lorenzo should have done better with a close-range header, and Niño forced a strong, reflex save after good work from Joaquín.

Turning tide

Yet as the half wore on, Zaragoza began to advance, and Herrero was called into action, producing a decisive save from Dani Gómez, who thought he had already rounded the keeper.

Funes attempted to regain control with attacking changes, bringing on Chupete and Julen Lobete, but the substitutions did not shift the momentum.

As the match moved into stoppage time, Malaga looked set to hold on. Then, in the 93rd minute, a light tussle between Recio and Pablo Insúa resulted in the disputed penalty decision.

Two minutes later, Dani Gómez converted, leaving Malaga two points above the drop zone and reflecting on another night when points slipped away at the death.