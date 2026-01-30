Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Eight arrested in Serranía de Ronda village over stolen hams

Thieves stole over 300 hams worth roughly 200,000 euros from a curing house in Faraján

Friday, 30 January 2026, 14:22

Malaga Guardia Civil officers have broken up a criminal gang specialising in break-ins at businesses and industrial facilities, arresting eight people in Operation Genak.

The investigation launched in late October 2025 after thieves stole over 300 hams worth roughly 200,000 euros from a curing house in Faraján.

The burglars used a vehicle that had been stolen in Cordoba to steal the jamones, which they then sold, along with other meat products, in La Lantejuela (Seville) at below-market prices, taking advantage of increased demand during the period leading up to the Christmas holidays.

