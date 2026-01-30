Ten held in Mijas and Marbella linked to Seville shooting

Irene Quirante MALAGA. Friday, 30 January 2026, 14:24 Share

National Police arrested ten people in a major operation early on Tuesday morning targeting suspects in a shooting in Isla Mayor (Seville).

The assault last November, with military-grade weapons, left a special organised crime response officer critically wounded.

The alleged gunmen were detained in Mijas and Marbella, police sources confirmed.

The large-scale operation involved 250 officers from various specialist units, including Central Udyco, Geo, Goit, air unit, dog handlers, scientific police and judicial police from Seville and Dos Hermanas.

Thirteen searches were carried out at different locations in both provinces and further operations have not been not ruled out. Four handguns, 70 kilos of cocaine and 15,000 euros were seized.

The operation is in response to the 8 November shooting, when officers surrounded a warehouse between Isla Mayor and Aznalcázar suspected of being used as a drug storage facility. Upon spotting the police, the traffickers opened fire with military-grade weapons, critically wounding an officer from Jerez.