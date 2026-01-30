Benalmádena’s iconic ‘Casa de la Paz’ donated to town by 88-year-old owner Luis Castro will continue to live in the unique property on the Costa del Sol, which is set to become a permanent cultural beacon dedicated to world peace

Benalmádena has accepted a donation of a residential property, known as the Casa de la Paz, which its owner has decided to donate during his lifetime to the local council.

It’s 88-year-old owner, Luis Castro, will continue to live in the property for the remainder of his life, but the council may now organise activities inside it after the recent full meeting unanimously agreed to accept the donation.

However, all activities must be cultural in nature, which is the condition set by Castro. Located on Avenida del Cantábrico in Benalmádena Costa, the 'house of peace' has hosted forums, activities and meetings all centred on the theme of peace for more than 20 years.

The decision was taken at a session attended by members of the association Juntos por la Paz desde Benalmádena (together for peace from Benalmádena).

"Long but worthwhile journey"

The council has been in discussions with him for nearly three years to finalise the donation process.

“It has been a long journey, but one that has been worthwhile. Today Benalmádena takes another step towards its goal of being a place of peace and a benchmark for coexistence, from which to export these great values to the rest of the world,” said the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, who thanked Castro, for “his trust”.

The 506-square-metre house features an original architectural design and is crowned by a double dome of iron and glass. On its façade, the word “peace” is written in large letters in three different languages (Latin, Arabic and Hebrew), while the interior is made up of ceramic floors, mosaics and works of art, which the owner has collected over the years during his travels around the world.

“The people of Benalmádena today receive a legacy that they will continue to develop, ensuring through their council that this house is always a space dedicated to culture. It is a beacon that will continue to shine for those who defend dignity and harmony, which are so greatly needed,” explained Lara.

