Why winter is the best time to visit Granada’s Alhambra Palace

The Alhambra Palace in Granada is one of the most beautiful of all relics of the country's Islamic period. This glorious Moorish edifice has become the subject of much attention since the 19th century, and it continues to attract a constant flow of tourists today.

Visiting the Alhambra during the winter months comes with several notable advantages - especially for those who value a peaceful, scenic and more relaxed cultural experience. Its spectacular location becomes even more appealing at this time of year, when it is overshadowed by a snow-capped mountain range. The winter months offer the finest views of this oriental paradise, particularly from the Mirador de San Nicolás viewpoint, where the colours and tones of the Sierra Nevada outcrop and the surrounding flora are truly spectacular.

Winter brings a different kind of light and ambiance, softer and often more dramatic, which many visitors find adds a magical quality to the Alhambra's hidden courtyards and façades.

Distinct charm

The same is true of the Alhambra's exotic gardens and landscaped areas, which take on a distinct charm without the harsh glare of the high-season sun. The magnificent gardens of the Generalife, the former rural residence of the emirs who ruled this part of Spain in the 13th and 14th centuries, offer a beautiful experience among exotic plants and trees, accompanied by the sound of trickling water from the many fountains and water features.

Visiting this Muslim wonder, added to the Unesco list in 1984, at this time of year offers several other distinct advantages compared with the busier spring and summer seasons. Winter is part of the off-peak season for the Alhambra, meaning significantly fewer visitors than in the high season. Visitors often find more space to explore the mosaic-tiled halls and elegantly decorated rooms at their own pace without jostling with large tour groups.

The crisp winter air often delivers clear, sharp views of the Sierra Nevada mountains, a dramatic and photogenic backdrop perfect for both professional photographers and those using their mobile phones to capture this incredible view. However, visitors should bear in mind that the temperature won't rise much above zero degrees Celsius at this time of year, so they should wrap up.

Influential visitor

The best-preserved palace of the historic Islamic world, its rich Moorish enchantment is ripe with legend and mystery, which became an attraction for British, American and European Romantic travellers, the most influential of whom was Washington Irving.

In 1829, Irving made a rambling journey across Andalucía and he spent considerable time living in one of the derelict rooms of the Alhambra, an escapade that resulted in his book Tales of the Alhambra.

The American author noted that the palace, which has a room named after him, "imbued the traveller with a feeling for the historical and poetical", and his words began to attract a steady flow of curious visitors from all over the world. Along with Irving's tales, which combine description, myth and narrations of real historical events, the palace has long been the setting for countless fables describing ghostly happenings within the halls of the great fortress.

Those interested in the American author's deep and specific connection to Granada can take advantage of the Áurea Washington Irving hotel, which has a library featuring first editions of his works.

A bronze statue of Washington Irving located near the hotel has become a popular selfie location.