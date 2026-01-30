Carnival fever set to take over the streets of Malaga and the Costa del Sol

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol. Friday, 30 January 2026, 09:48 Share

Malaga province is, as is the rest of Spain, preparing for carnival, the first major festival of the year after Three Kings. Traditionally celebrated in the week before Ash Wednesday, carnival is an opportunity to let off steam before the restrictions of Lent. Of all the colourful fiestas that take place throughout the year, there is nothing more unrestrained than carnival. One of the top attractions are the groups of amateur musicians famed for their elaborate costumes and witty lyrics, whose songs will attack anyone from royalty and politicians to television personalities and anyone currently in the news.

Malaga city's carnival activities get going at the Cervantes theatre on Sunday 1 February, when the semi-finals and finals of the official singing groups competition (COAC) take place until 6 February.

Malaga Carnival 2026 features a programme of activities from Saturday 7 until Sunday 15 February, when the festivities come to a close with the traditional Burial of the Anchovy on Malagueta beach.

The programme includes 'carnival in your district', which presents parades and street performances in the neighbourhoods of El Perchel, Palma-Palmilla, Cruz de Humilladero, Teatinos and Ciudad Jardín, among others. Other events take place in Plaza de la Constitución, including the Grand carnival parade (8 February ), the drag queen gala (13 February) and the 'battle of flowers' (14 February), along with performances by the musical groups, a fancy-dress competition and children's activities.

Carnival will be celebrated in Antequera from 6 to 15 February, featuring a welcome speech, competitions, a carousel and performances by local groups that blend humour with music. These groups are driving the local revival of this festival, which had waned in recent years. The weekend of 14 and 15 February will be the most popular part of the festival, with a fancy dress competition and carousel (14th), and the 'meeting of groups' (Encuentro de Agrupaciones) on the Patio de Caballos of the bullring (15th).

Western Costa del Sol

Carnival celebrations will also take place further along the Costa del Sol, in towns like Torremolinos, where the start of carnival is signalled by the annual drag queen gala that is held at the Príncipe de Asturias municipal auditorium on Saturday 21 February.

Other carnival celebrations take place in Las Lagunas, La Cala and Mijas Pueblo (7th, 8th and 15th February, respectively), offering parades, costume contests and entertainment for all ages.

Estepona has organised a programme of activities on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 February in Plaza Antonia Guerrero. In the event of rain, the activities will be moved to the municipal 'caseta' at the fairground.

Carnival is also held in Benalmádena, Marbella and San Pedro, and in inland towns like Alhaurín el Grande, Coín and Ronda.

Dates will vary and information is available from the relevant councils' websites.