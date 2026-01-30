Residency to be granted to 500,000 undocumented migrants in Spain

Cristina Cándido Madrid. Friday, 30 January 2026, 16:07 Share

The government's decision to grant legal residency status in Spain to an estimated 500,000 immigrants who do not have their paperwork in order to live and work legally in the country will have a direct effect on the Spanish economy, ministers said this week.

Integrating up to half a million workers into the system will increase social security registrations and help sustain the pension system at a time when private-sector companies are warning of labour shortages.

Permission to work too

Under the plan, which the Spanish cabinet approved by surprise this week, the government will grant residency and permission to work, valid nationwide and across any sector. The initial special authorisation will last one year, after which those benefiting will register under standard immigration categories.

Children already in Spain may be regularised to protect family unity, with authorisations valid for five years.

The measure targets both asylum seekers who applied before 31 December 2025 and immigrants of any nationality who have been in Spain for at least five months by that date.

The window to apply is expected to be between April and June this year.

Processing will take up to three months, but applicants can begin working once their submission is accepted, within 15 days, according to the ministry for migration.

Further requirements

Applicants must have no criminal record and not pose a threat to public order.

Proof of residence may include public or private documents, or a combination of both, such as medical appointment records, social services certificates, rental contracts, money transfers, travel tickets or utility bills.

Acceptance triggers provisional residence, allowing legal work and access to fundamental rights, including healthcare.

Applicants are expected to submit requests at a national government delegation or social security office. The process may also be initiated online.

The government emphasised that the measure is not only about legality but also about economic integration, protecting families and reducing exploitation in the black-market economy.

By formalising employment, workers gain social protection, companies operate with legal certainty and the labour market benefits from more regulated participation.