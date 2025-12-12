Local man appears in court on child abuse image charges

SUR in English Friday, 12 December 2025, 09:37 Share

A 41-year-old local man appeared before the Magistrates Court on Thursday, 11 December, facing multiple charges related to indecent images of children.

A.F.J, of Beachview Terraces, has been charged with one count of possession of indecent photographs of children, three counts of taking or publishing indecent photographs of children, and one count of possession of an extreme pornographic image.

The charges follow his arrest in December 2024 and a subsequent investigation conducted by detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police's Digital Safety and Offender Management team.

A.F.J. entered a plea of not guilty to all charges. The case has been adjourned, with the next court appearance scheduled for March 27, 2026.