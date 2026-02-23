Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Welshman Jamie Donaldson, during the Staysure Marbella Legends Tour at Aloha Golf. SUR

Jamie Donaldson wins Staysure Marbella Legends Tour title at Aloha Golf

The Welshman sealed victory with a decisive birdie on the 18th to edge out Stephen Gallacher after starting the final day in a tight battle for the lead

SUR

Monday, 23 February 2026, 10:59

Jamie Donaldson claimed the second edition of the Staysure Marbella Legends Tour at Aloha Golf on Sunday after a closing round of 64 secured a 13 under par total and a one-shot victory over Stephen Gallacher.

The Welshman avoided a play-off by holing a decisive birdie putt on the 18th, finishing one ahead of Gallacher on 12 under. Thomas Bjorn took third place, while Churriana-born Miguel Ángel Jiménez ended the week fourth.

Donaldson, who began the final round among a cluster of contenders, produced a flawless card featuring eight birdies. It marked his second senior victory in Spain following last season’s European Senior Masters at La Manga, and added to a career that includes three DP World Tour titles and the winning putt at the 2014 Ryder Cup.

Reflecting on the closing hole, Donaldson said: “On Saturday, I hit a bad shot on 18. I tried to place it down there and ended up in the trees, which makes it very tough. I had that in my head today and was a bit more conservative. I tried to be aggressive off the tee but put it in the right areas, knowing I could get there with a wood. It’s a tough hole. You have to hit a great drive. We had a bit of breeze against us, so I had to hit the perfect shot, and I did.”

He added: “It’s never easy to win. Stevie’s a very good friend of mine, and you always want the best for your friends, but this time I wanted it for myself too. I’m very happy to have beaten him by one shot.”

Earlier, Juan Quirós received a commemorative plaque as he brought his international career to a close. The prize-giving ceremony was attended by representatives of Marbella Town Hall, Turismo Costa del Sol, the Junta de Andalucía and the Real Federación Andaluza de Golf.

