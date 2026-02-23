Jamie Donaldson wins Staysure Marbella Legends Tour title at Aloha Golf The Welshman sealed victory with a decisive birdie on the 18th to edge out Stephen Gallacher after starting the final day in a tight battle for the lead

Jamie Donaldson claimed the second edition of the Staysure Marbella Legends Tour at Aloha Golf on Sunday after a closing round of 64 secured a 13 under par total and a one-shot victory over Stephen Gallacher.

The Welshman avoided a play-off by holing a decisive birdie putt on the 18th, finishing one ahead of Gallacher on 12 under. Thomas Bjorn took third place, while Churriana-born Miguel Ángel Jiménez ended the week fourth.

Donaldson, who began the final round among a cluster of contenders, produced a flawless card featuring eight birdies. It marked his second senior victory in Spain following last season’s European Senior Masters at La Manga, and added to a career that includes three DP World Tour titles and the winning putt at the 2014 Ryder Cup.

Reflecting on the closing hole, Donaldson said: “On Saturday, I hit a bad shot on 18. I tried to place it down there and ended up in the trees, which makes it very tough. I had that in my head today and was a bit more conservative. I tried to be aggressive off the tee but put it in the right areas, knowing I could get there with a wood. It’s a tough hole. You have to hit a great drive. We had a bit of breeze against us, so I had to hit the perfect shot, and I did.”

He added: “It’s never easy to win. Stevie’s a very good friend of mine, and you always want the best for your friends, but this time I wanted it for myself too. I’m very happy to have beaten him by one shot.”

Earlier, Juan Quirós received a commemorative plaque as he brought his international career to a close. The prize-giving ceremony was attended by representatives of Marbella Town Hall, Turismo Costa del Sol, the Junta de Andalucía and the Real Federación Andaluza de Golf.