City council formalises contract for study into new La Rosaleda stadium options

Malaga city council has formally signed a contract to examine alternatives for a new football stadium to replace or expand La Rosaleda, marking a key step in plans that could reshape the city's sporting infrastructure.

Through the municipal company Promálaga, the authority confirmed on Monday that a joint venture between Typsa and architecture studio Fenwick Iribarren will carry out the 180,895-euro study.

The process had been delayed by two appeals, one from the Colegio de Geógrafos and another from excluded bidder Eoniak.

Five possibilities

The consultants have four months to analyse five options. One involves expanding and refurbishing the current stadium, as previously envisaged for the failed 2030 World Cup bid.

The other four involve constructing a completely new ground. One proposed site lies on land earmarked for the Teatinos campus expansion; another is at San Cayetano, north of Puerto de la Torre; a third option is in Lagar de Oliveros, a future residential sector west of Puerto de la Torre that has yet to be urbanised; and the fourth would occupy the so-called Manzana Verde, currently home to facilities used by the city bus company and municipal operational services.

First shortlist to be drawn up

The joint venture will initially narrow the field to three proposals before conducting a detailed assessment of their advantages and drawbacks and presenting a final recommendation.

The project will be funded from surplus money in an agreement between the city council, the Diputación provincial authority and the Andalucía regional government linked to the failed 2030 bid.

Any future stadium must meet UEFA Category 4 standards and have a capacity of between 45,000 and 55,000 spectators, underlining the scale of Malaga's ambitions.