Malaga gains four new Soles in the Repsol Guide

Marina Martínez MalagaLAGA. Friday, 20 February 2026, 12:29 Share

With the storms behind us, the sun(s) have come out in Malaga. The 2026 Repsol Guide has awarded four of its prestigious ratings to restaurants in the province. Known as Soles (suns), the beneficiaries of these are Tragatá Málaga, Promesa and Blossom in the city and Back in Marbella. It is a remarkable haul for the province, further cementing Malaga's reputation as one of the most exciting gourmet destinations in Spain, and indeed in Europe.

The awards were announced at a ceremony held at the Palacio Ferial y de Congresos in Tarragona. Nearly 150 chefs, both newly recognised and long-established, took to the stage in a glittering celebration of Spain's finest gastronomy, presented by Lorena Castell and Jorge Ponce.

Back, Marbella

At Back in Marbella, the guide praises the "technique and creativity" that define chef David Olivas's kitchen, noting that his dishes "capture the essence of Andalusian cuisine through quality ingredients". His cooking is rooted in the very best local produce, transformed with skill and imagination. Sommelier and front-of-house manager Fabián Villar is also singled out by the inspectors as completing "a unique tandem in a privileged location in Marbella", where the dining experience extends well beyond what is on the plate.

Blossom, Malaga

Repsol's inspectors are effusive in their praise for Emi Schobert's Blossom, describing its two tasting menus as "pure technique, delicacy, flavour and beauty". This is achieved through dishes that boldly "erase the borders between Latin America and Europe - territories that have shaped the chef's career and culinary vision". The restaurant's breathtaking views of the Alcazaba from its setting in the Palacio de la Aduana only add to what is already a deeply impressive and memorable dining experience in the heart of Malaga city.

Promesa, Malaga

Located in the La Malagueta neighbourhood, Julio Zambrana's Promesa is warmly described as "updated Málaga cuisine". Having opened his doors in 2023, the Malaga-born chef has wasted no time in making his mark. According to the guide, he "has carved out a niche through his intelligent and heartfelt interpretation of local flavours and products", with his gilda with clam already establishing itself as a must-try signature dish, available both à la carte and as part of a carefully crafted tasting menu that showcases the very best of what the province has to offer.

Tragatá, Malaga

Benito Gómez's beloved bar in the city centre, Tragatá, earns its well-deserved Sol for an "appetising and contemporary menu where every dish works thanks to quality ingredients and brilliance in combining them". Unpretentious yet deeply accomplished, Tragatá represents the very best of Malaga's vibrant bar and tapas culture. The guide also highlights the wine list, singling out the Malaga wines on offer, especially those from the Serranía de Ronda, as a highlight of the experience.

Malaga leads Andalucía

With these four new additions, Malaga province now boasts an impressive total of 30 Soles awards, comfortably outpacing the rest of Andalucía and firmly maintaining its position at the top of the regional ranking. Cadiz follows with 24 , Seville with 12, Cordoba with 11, Jaén with 10, Granada with 6, Almeria with 3 and Huelva with 1. At national level, Andalucía as a whole now counts 77 awarded restaurants, placing it third behind Catalonia (122) and Madrid (98).

The province's two-Sol restaurants continue to shine, with Bardal in Ronda, José Carlos García and Kaleja in Malaga and Los Marinos José and Sollo in Fuengirola all retaining their distinctions. The one-Sol category remains equally strong, with Areia, Back, El Lago, Kava, La Milla, Leña, Lobito de Mar, Messina and Takumi in Marbella; Don Giovanni Finca Cortesín and REI in Casares; Arte de Cozina in Antequera; and Beluga, Cávala, Godoy, Palodú and Takumi in Malaga city, all continuing to fly the flag for the province.

Recommended restaurants

Ten Malaga restaurants also join the guide's recommended list this year, bringing the province's total close to the fifty mark. New entries include Antoxo and El Taller in Torremolinos, Casa Navarra and Charolais in Fuengirola, PuroSushi in Marbella, Raíces in Istán, Yerbagüena in Campillos and Araboka, Clómada and Primitivo in the city. They join a long and distinguished list of recommended establishments across the province.

A finger on the pulse

Repsol Guide director María Ritter highlighted the key trends shaping this 2026 edition, noting that "the fusion between different regions of Spain is replacing the more exotic influences that have long prevailed in restaurants. There are bold, boundary-pushing proposals alongside more evocative ones, and a spirit of reconciliation is spreading across the sector". She also pointed out that around twenty of the newly recognised restaurants offer "an excellent dining experience for around 50 euros", making high-quality gastronomy increasingly accessible.

For Malaga, a province already celebrated worldwide for its sunshine, beaches, culture and history, this latest and very welcome rain of Soles from the Repsol Guide only serves to confirm what locals have long known: that when it comes to gastronomy, the Costa del Sol is a destination that truly deserves to be savoured.