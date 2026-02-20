Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Costa del Sol attractions ready as major theme parks reopen for new season

Selwo Aventura, Selwo Marina and the Benalmádena cable car have officially reopened for the 2026 season

José Carlos García

Friday, 20 February 2026, 10:31

Selwo Aventura, Selwo Marina and the Benalmádena cable car have officially reopened for the new 2026 season.

This year, Selwo Aventura in Estepona highlights its conservation efforts with new endangered species programmes.

Meanwhile, Selwo Marina in Benalmádena continues its focus on marine biodiversity.

The cable car offers revamped panoramic experiences at the Calamorro summit.

All three attractions have implemented digital ticketing upgrades to streamline entry during peak periods.

