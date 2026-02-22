Carlos Alcaraz wins Doha title in 50 minutes to claim 26th career trophy

Enric Gardiner Madrid Sunday, 22 February 2026, 10:55 Share

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz needed just 50 minutes to defeat Arthur Fils 6-2 6-1 in the final of the Qatar Open on Saturday, securing the 26th title of his career and his second of the season.

The world number one extended his unbeaten run in 2026 to 12 matches, having already lifted the trophy at the Australian Open.

Acting with the authority of the top-ranked player, Alcaraz overwhelmed Fils from the outset and had the first set virtually wrapped up inside half an hour.

Fils, recently back from a long spell out with a back injury suffered at Roland Garros last year, struggled to find answers. The Frenchman, now working with Goran Ivanišević, showed visible frustration as the scoreboard moved quickly to 6-2 3-0 in Alcaraz’s favour. At one point, he smashed his racquet against the blue court in Doha.

However, after minor lapses earlier in the week against opponents including Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, there were no fluctuations in Alcaraz’s level. The Spaniard produced a controlled and clinical performance.

When Fils briefly avoided a second-set whitewash by holding serve, the crowd responded warmly, but he didn't win another game.

Alcaraz sealed victory to join former champions in Doha such as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Boris Becker.

The triumph moves him one title ahead of Jannik Sinner on 26 career ATP trophies. He is scheduled to return to action at Indian Wells in March before competing in Miami later that month.