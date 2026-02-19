Mijas donkey sanctuary hosts special Mother’s Day celebration The Donkey Dreamland rescue centre in Las Lagunas is offering a 30-minute guided tour of the facilities, followed by afternoon tea on Sunday 15 March

The event offers the opportunity to meet some of the donkeys.

Tony Bryant Thursday, 19 February 2026, 10:15

The Donkey Dreamland rescue centre in Las Lagunas is hosting a special event to celebrate the UK Mother’s Day on Sunday 15 March.

The charity is offering a 30-minute guided tour of the facilities and the opportunity to meet some of rescue donkeys, hear their stories and learn about the important work that the volunteers carry out at the centre.

The tour will be followed by a glass of cava, freshly prepared sandwiches, homemade cakes and a selection of teas.

The day is divided into three sessions with 16 places available in each one: 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

“This is the perfect way to spend quality time together while helping raise vital funds for the donkeys,” the charity said.

Reservations for the event, which costs 29 euros, can be made on www.donkeydreamland.com/events