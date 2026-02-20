Buy or rent, property prices continue to rise

SUR in English Friday, 20 February 2026, 11:55 Share

The price of housing in Malaga province continues to soar and as yet there is no hint of it slowing down or hitting a ceiling. This is according to the latest report by appraisal company Gesvalt, relating to the fourth quarter of last year. Then the average price per square metre of property for sale in the province of Malaga has gone over three thousand euros for the first time: 3,042 euros to be precise. This figure is 15.7% higher than that recorded at the end of 2024. During the last three months of 2025 alone, the figure grew by 5.2%.

The province is now at the same price level as the Balearic Islands (3,371 euros per square metre), Madrid (3,234 euros), and Guipúzcoa (3,243 euros). At a regional level, the prices of homes for sale in Malaga are double the 1,416 euros per square metre that Gesvalt records on average in the province of Seville.

However, the valuer's statistics also reflect a trend towards a slowdown in the rise of rental costs, something that started to be noted at the end of 2024. Specifically, at a provincial level, the average rental price per square metre is 16.81 euros, which represents a reduction of 0.7% in the last quarter of 2025, although the comparison with the figures for the end of 2024 shows a year-on-year increase of 10%.

Prices in the most exclusive areas on the Costa del Sol will go up more than where new housing is being built, says report

In any case, if we look at the graph of the evolution of prices, it is clear that the price of housing for sale continues to soar and that the increase in rents of the last few years has slackened.

In the case of Malaga city, the trend is similar. Throughout 2025, the average price of flats for sale has climbed to 2,998 euros per square metre (12% more than at the end of 2024), and rents have continued to rise (16 euros per square metre per month), but with a rise of only 3% in the year-on-year comparison. Moreover, during the last quarter of the year, the cost of rents has remained practically unchanged in the city, with an increase of just 0.12%.

Fuengirola, Benalmádena and Torremolinos

In the province, Marbella continues to lead the way in price rises, with 3,716 euros per square metre for sale (up 9% on a year ago), and 21.66 euros per square metre per month for rent (up 13% year-on-year). However, the cases of Benalmádena, Fuengirola and Torremolinos stand out in particular, where the average price per square metre is close to or above 3,000 euros. In the case of Benalmádena, it stands at 3,073 euros (16% more than a year ago); in Torremolinos, at 2,858 euros (also 16% more); and in Fuengirola it is up 18% to 2,901 euros per square metre.

Gregorio Abril, regional director of Gesvalt Andalucía, pointed out that this data confirms that "there is still a strong demand for housing compared to a reduced supply, especially in the coastal area and in the centre of Malaga". For 2026, he predicts "continued price rises", although he points out that "they could be more moderate". He forecasts that the most exclusive areas will continue to stand out for their above-average price increases and areas in which new homes are being built "will tend to stabilise".

"Growth is expected for 2026, but at a slower pace than in 2025. However, it will depend on whether demand changes, which is seen to be quite solid with respect to the supply which, although increasing, is clearly insufficient," said Gregorio Abril.

"Tourist and resident demand, both national and international, is expected to continue, and we will have to observe how it affects the tourist housing policy, which can redistribute supply and demand locally," added the expert.