Iván Romeo wins Vuelta a Andalucía to extend strong February for Spanish cycling The 22-year-old from Valladolid took the overall lead on stage two and held it to the finish, while Tom Pidcock claimed victory on the final day in Lucena to secure a podium place

Spain's Iván Romeo sealed overall victory at the 2026 Vuelta a Andalucía on Sunday, claiming his first stage race title after defending the yellow jersey from stage two through to the finish.

The Movistar rider secured the general classification with a decisive move in Granada province earlier in the week, attacking on the run-in to Otura and building an advantage he would not relinquish.

The win continues a strong February for Spanish cycling, following Juan Ayuso’s triumph at the Volta ao Algarve. Romeo delivered on his status as one of the pre-race favourites in a route that largely avoided high mountains and instead featured stages suited to sprinters, who decided three of the five days.

On the final stage, Britain’s Tom Pidcock of Q36.5 Pro Cycling won in Lucena, ten seconds ahead of Jan Christen of UAE Team Emirates, making his move late in the race to climb to third overall.

Norway’s Andreas Leknessund of Uno-X Mobility finished second in the general classification, while Josh Burnett of Burgos BH topped the mountains classification with 18 points after a week that included repeated ascents of the Alto de la Primera Cruz.

Álex Aranburu won the points classification, while Movistar were named best team and José Manuel Díaz Gallego was the top Andalusian rider.

Malaga province again featured prominently in the 2.1 category race on the UCI Europe Tour, hosting the opening stage between Benahavís and Pizarra and the second stage start in Torrox.