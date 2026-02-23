Joaquín winner restores belief in a Malaga CF promotion push

Daryl Finch Monday, 23 February 2026, 10:14 Share

Following two recent away defeats, Malaga CF reasserted their authority at home with a deserved 1-0 victory over Albacete at La Rosaleda on Sunday night, strengthening their grip on the Segunda play-off places.

In an emotionally charged evening following the sudden death of winger Josué Dorrio’s father, the occasion appeared to galvanise the squad as coach Juan Francisco Funes restored Izan Merino and Chupete to the starting line-up after their bench roles at Anoeta.

Albacete, led by former Malaga coach Alberto González, shifted back to a four-man defence, mirroring Malaga’s structure with a single pivot.

Although the home side took time to find their rhythm, they gradually asserted control. Carlos Dotor had the first half-chance for the hosts in the 14th minute when he couldn't get enough purchase on his header following flowing move involving Carlos Puga and a hooked cross from Joaquín from the right.

The home side repeatedly used the tricky winger as an outlet and, nearly a quarter of an hour later, goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero launched a swift counter with a long kick, but Joaquín’s heavy touch denied him a clearer sight of goal as the keeper smothered the final effort.

In-form David Larrubia later threaded a fine pass through to Chupete, who delayed his shot under pressure, resulting in an easy save.

Just before the break, Izan Merino brought a fine reaction stop from Raúl Lizoain down to his right after some excellent combination play.

Patience pays off

The decisive moment came in the 54th minute. After patient build-up down the left, Rafita received the ball and pulled it back for Joaquín on the penalty spot, who finished first time with the inside of his right boot for his first league goal of the campaign.

Albacete almost responded immediately when Dani Bernabéu's low cross from the left needed evaded the reach of Agus Medina, who couldn't stretch far enough and missed the ball by a matter of centimetres at the back post.

Malaga pushed for a second through Izan Merino and Chupete, while appeals for a foul on Dani Lorenzo and a potential second booking for Fran Gámez went unheeded by referee Palencia Caballero.

Albacete threw on Samuel Obeng and Jefté in the 71st minute but created little beyond a weak header and a nervous clearance from Javi Montero.

At full time, belief in a play-off campaign continued to gather momentum, with the win keeping Malaga in the promotion play-off zone for a sixth consecutive matchday and fifth in the table.

At La Rosaleda, they now boast eight wins and two draws since a 1-0 defeat to Cadiz at the end of September.