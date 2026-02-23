Three arrested after violent beach car park attack in Gibraltar Detectives take over investigation following serious assault at Western Beach

SUR in English Monday, 23 February 2026, 12:07 Share

Three local males - two adults aged 18 and 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile - have been arrested on suspicion of Wounding with Intent, Affray and Carrying an Offensive Weapon following a violent assault at the Western Beach car park on the evening of 19 February.

Police received a report of a violent altercation in which three individuals were seen repeatedly kicking a man and striking him with a hockey stick. Response Team officers were immediately dispatched to the scene and arrested the three suspects as they were attempting to leave the area in a vehicle.

The victim sustained multiple injuries, including lacerations to the head and bruising to various parts of the body. Officers administered first aid at the scene before he was taken to St Bernard's Hospital for treatment.

The investigation has since been handed over to detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police's Crime & Protective Services Division and is ongoing.