The Spain players celebrate one of their five goals. FEF
Women's futsal

Spain beat Argentina to seal World Cup futsal bronze

After losing to eventual champions Brazil, Spain beat Argentina 5-1 in the third-place play-off, giving Malaga-born Ceci Zarzuela a podium finish in her first senior tournament

Javier Varela

Monday, 8 December 2025, 11:35

Spain's run at the Futsal World Cup in the Philippines concluded with a bronze medal on Sunday after beating Argentina 5-1 in the third-place play-off.

Laura Córdoba was Spain’s standout performer in the victory, scoring twice in the battle between the two losing semi-finalists.

The result ensured Spain finished on the podium despite the disappointment of being knocked out on Friday after a 4-1 defeat to Brazil, who went on to win the final against Portugal.

Rising local star

Malaga interest in the tournament centred on Ceci Zarzuela, who came through the academy at Atlético Torcal in Malaga before moving to Roldán in Murcia.

Despite not having debuted for the senior side, she was drafted into the squad at short notice after a teammate suffered an injury, learning of her call-up during a training session.

Her role in the competition was limited, appearing on court for just a few minutes, yet she was part of a historic Spanish medal run and nonetheless gained experience alongside the world's top players in the world.

