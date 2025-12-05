EU widens area affected by swine flu crisis to 91 places around Barcelona Authorities are containing the outbreak, with 400 personnel involved and strict biosecurity measures in place on pig farms

Cristian Reino Barcelona. Friday, 5 December 2025, 18:17

The EU has designated 91 municipalities in Barcelona province as the area affected by the African swine fever outbreak. The decision, published on Thursday, includes a list of municipalities required to implement "temporary emergency measures" until 28 February to contain the outbreak.

On Wednesday it was reported that about 50 wild boars were found dead in the first week near Cerdanyola del Vallès, Barcelona, with only nine testing positive for the virus.

Authorities have contained the situation with 400 personnel involved in managing the outbreak. No cases have been detected in nearby pig farms, which are under strict biosecurity measures. Agriculture minister Luis Planas reassured the public that Spain's pork products, a multi-billion-euro export industry, remain safe.