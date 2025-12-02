Higuerón Resort hosts New Year’s Eve gala with an exclusive menu by Michelin-starred chef Diego Gallegos

SUR in English Fuengirola Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 18:07 Share

Higuerón Resort has lined up a very special event for the last night of the year. Its New Year’s Eve gala will be the highlight of the season of light, the theme they’ve chosen for this year’s Christmas celebrations. 'Caminho 2026. The origin of light' is the evocative name of the exclusive menu created for the occasion by chef Diego Gallegos, who has just retained a Michelin Star at Sollo restaurant. The menu offers a first look at dishes he’ll launch next year along with a unique culinary experience to welcome in the new year.

For the gala, Higuerón Resort will transform its Salón Picasso, one of the largest in the province, into a true Christmas forest. Dozens of natural plants and candlelight will immerse diners in a magical atmosphere that reflects the resort’s season of light theme and evokes a starry night. It will be the ideal setting for guests to enjoy Diego Gallegos’s creative menu. The resort is also reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, as all the plants used for the event will be replanted afterwards.

'Caminho 2026': a light-filled inspiration for the year ahead

In his New Year’s Eve menu, Diego Gallegos (Michelin Star, Michelin Green Star for Sustainability and two Repsol Suns with Sollo) will offer an exclusive preview of the dishes guests will find at his acclaimed restaurant in 2026. It’s a creative and inspiring menu designed to start the year with a feeling of optimism.

The dinner is structured around different ideas linked to light, ensuring each course continues the narrative chosen by Higuerón Resort for this Christmas. To this end, the snacks from 'Primer Destello' (the First Glimmer) are Echo of the Origin (sturgeon zurrapa macaron), Sweet Root (plant-based sobrasada with cane honey and pickles) and Salty Mist (escabeche and roe tartlet).

'Resplandor' (Glow) is the title of the starters: Sea and Mountain (beef, Iberian pork and seaweed), Winter Flower (cured scallop with vegetable juice) and Inner Light (Onion, caviar and sabayon).

'Luz Plena' (Full Light) illuminates the main courses, which are called South of Malaga (hake brine with oloroso cream and cauliflower) and Forest Shadow (Venison with white carrot and anise). A ‘Dulce Chispa’ (Sweet Spark) lights up the desserts: Romeo and Juliet (cheese and guava pre-dessert), Winter Sun (ganache with olive oil and local orange) and ‘Midnight as the Mignardise’ (chicha de jora).

A premium wine selection to toast the new year

The gala will be paired with a selection of premium wines and sparkling wines, perfect for a night of celebration. Guests will be welcomed with Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut Golden Magnum. Served with dinner, the white wine will be Ossian IGP Castilla y León, while the red is PSI Dominio de Pingus DO Ribera del Duero. To toast the arrival of 2026, nothing beats Moët & Chandon Vintage 2016.

The best live music and DJs to keep the party going

The evening will begin with a welcome cocktail followed by the gala dinner featuring Diego Gallegos’s exclusive menu. Once dinner ends and the essential New Year’s toast has been made, guests can enjoy an open bar and party favours, with a late-night snack available until 6am. The celebration will be set to live music and DJs. The dress code will be formal.

Guests can also add a hotel stay to complete the occasion. The package includes a double room with breakfast or brunch served as a buffet from 9am to 1pm and late check-out until 3pm.

Celebrate Christmas Eve at Higuerón Resort

This winter, Higuerón Resort will also continue its tradition of hosting a Christmas Eve gala. It features a family-style dinner with the same culinary standards that define the resort’s events. Guests will also have access to a special package that includes accommodation.

More information about the New Year’s Eve and Christmas Eve galas is available at this link.