Mijas council to dissolve the company that managed the troubled Hipódromo racecourse

Mijas town hall has unanimously agreed to dissolve the company Recursos Turísticos de Mijas S.A, which managed the troubled Hipódromo Costa del Sol racecourse. The decision comes after a long insolvency process of this company, which was established by the council in the 1990s to manage the equestrian facilities. As a result, Unicaja bank has donated the shares it held in the facility, so the original plot of land once again becomes 100 per cent owned by the municipality.

The site, covering an area of 380,000 square metres, which, in addition to the horse racing tracks and stable buildings, also includes other operational facilities such as equine therapy, the municipal gym and the athletics track, all of which will continue to operate as normal.

The council explained that the Samuel Oliva showjumping school will also remain open, continuing to attract both professional and amateur riders and “bringing a great deal of recognition to the venue”.

In recent months the local authority has received several proposals that will open up a new path for the future of the racecourse, with the aim of once again making the horse world central to the site, while also integrating sporting and leisure activities.