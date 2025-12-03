Eastern Costa del Sol town extends opening hours for Christmas amid controversy

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 14:09 Share

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced an exceptional extension of closing times for bar terraces without awanings during the festive season. The measure will allow bars and restaurants in the municipality to remain open until 2am on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays, from 5 December to 7 January.

The measure comes amid controversy with the hospitality sector and residents after a summer in which business owners, especially in Torre del Mar, complained about the reduced hours, as they had to close their terraces at midnight. The town hall said it "remains firm in its commitment to the hospitality sector," especially on dates that are "significant" for economic activity.

"The extension of opening hours will allow residents and visitors to enjoy their Christmas lunches and dinners in greater comfort, generate more economic activity and strengthen life in our streets," said mayor Jesús Lupiáñez, who insisted that the measure will be applied "under strict control of compliance with regulations and guaranteeing the rest of the local residents".

Deputy mayor Jesús Pérez Atencia stressed that this is an "exceptional decision within the legal margin" and added that "if there are any disturbances, the usual opening hours will be reinstated. Coexistence is a priority and there will be no exceptions and the Local Police have instructions to monitor compliance".

Tension between bars and local residents

The extension comes at a particularly sensitive time in Vélez-Málaga, where closing times and restrictions on terraces have caused recurring conflicts in recent years between hoteliers, shopkeepers and residents' associations.

In recent years, different areas of the municipality, especially the centre of Vélez and along Torre del Mar's promenade, have experienced episodes of tension due to night-time noise, penalties for non-compliance and time restrictions imposed by previous ordinances. Part of the hospitality sector has repeatedly called for greater flexibility, while local residents' groups have demanded strict compliance with quiet hours, especially during weekends and peak tourist seasons.

The extension of opening hours during Christmas is seen as a gesture towards the hospitality sector, which is key to the local economy, but also as a test for the design of the new regulations.

The town hall wants to assess to what extent opening hours can be extended without reigniting an old conflict, especially in Torre del Mar, especially given the memory of the ruling on noise in the El Copo nightlife area during the 1990s and early 2000s, which cost the town hall 5.2 million euros, an amount that will be paid off in 2027.