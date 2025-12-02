Children participate in Cártama cycling initiative to support vulnerable families at Christmas Around 30 youngsters took part in a fun-filled day, during which toys were collected to be distributed by the social welfare department of the town hall

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 12:03 Share

Around 30 children up to the age of 15 participated in the annual Christmas cycling rally in Cártama on Saturday, an initiative that aims to help local families in vulnerable situations during the festive season. Now in its ninth year, the event was organised by the Manuel Martínez cycling school in collaboration with the municipal sports department and the Al-Andalus cycling club.

During a fun-filled day, which included a gymkhana, toys were collected to be distributed by the social welfare department of the town hall. The event also aimed to encourage cycling among the town’s younger children. All cyclists received a medal in recognition of their participation.

Sports councillor Juan Antonio Vargas attended the event, thanking the cycling school for continuing with this activity, “through which we have enjoyed a day of cycling and solidarity”. He also highlighted the “importance” of launching initiatives that promote physical activity.