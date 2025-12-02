Eastern Costa del Sol shopping centre celebrates 25th anniversary

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 17:02 Share

El Ingenio shopping centre in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol has been celebrating its 25th anniversary with a series of events and prizes throughout November and there are plans on the horizon to further extend the biggest retail space in the Axarquía.

The 25th anniversary comes at a key moment for the centre, which has undergone a profound transformation in recent years. This modernisation has included improvements in infrastructure, technology and sustainability.

Among the most notable improvements was the installation of a photovoltaic plant, which reinforces the centre's commitment to energy efficiency. Endesa's largest electric vehicle charging hub in Andalucía has also been launched in the El Ingenio car park, a significant step towards sustainable transport. An ESG Plan has also been implemented, articulating new best practices in environmental, social and governance matters.

Furthermore, the shopping and restaurant offering has been renewed and expanded, with the incorporation of new brands. Finally, various improvements have been made to rest areas, lighting and functional design, aimed at optimising the customer experience.

The shopping centre is a major employer in the area with more than 700 employees, making it one of the main generators of private employment in Vélez-Málaga and indeed the Axarquía. Around 500 indirect jobs are connected to the existence of the shopping centre which sees an annual footfall of over nine million visitors.

El Ingenio opened its doors in November 2000 on land linked to the former sugar-producing activities of Sociedad Azucarera Larios. Its design, inspired by the old sugar cane mills, as well as its strategic location between Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar, next to the A-7 motorway, has made it an attraction for the whole of the Axarquía from the outset.

The centre's management is considering expansion projects to strengthen its commercial and leisure offering, in parallel with its digital transformation through the iGenio intelligent management system. Its goal is to consolidate its position as a regional benchmark and continue to be the main meeting point in the region.

Although the proposal has generated debate and rejection among local trade associations, the complex's management maintains that the expansion is part of a natural evolution to consolidate El Ingenio as a regional benchmark and ensure its long-term growth.