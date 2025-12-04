Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Nigel Smith brings his Solitary Man show to Benalmádena. SUR
Music

Legendary voice of Neil Diamond reproduced during Benalmádena tribute show

Performed by Nigel Smith, one of the Costa del Sol’s top entertainers, ‘Solitary Man’ features many of the legendary singer’s greatest hits, including Cracklin’ Rose, Song Sung Blue, America and Sweet Caroline

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 4 December 2025, 21:02

The Moonlight Lounge bar (Sunset Beach Club) in Benalmádena is hosting a pre-Christmas Neil Diamond tribute night on Saturday 20 December, a two-hour show that will present many of the iconic hits of one of the best-silling artistes of all time. Performed by Nigel Smith, a former professional racehorse trainer who has established himself as one of the Costa del Sol’s top entertainers, ‘Solitary Man’ features many of the legendary singer’s greatest hits, including Cracklin’ Rose, Song Sung Blue, America, Sweet Caroline and, of course, Solitary Man, Diamond's debut single as a recording artist.

Smith, whose show has received rave reviews at numerous venues along the coast, is celebrated for his incredible vocal talents, reproducing Diamond’s rugged and emotionally charged voice, which is described as “a voice that feels more lived-in than polished”.

Organised by 234 Promo, the show, which will include the sensational backing vocals of The Diamondettes, is sure to please fans of the American singer, who has sold more than 130 million records worldwide.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 8.30pm (doors open 7.45pm) cost 20 euros in advance or 25 euros on the door, and are available from www.ticketsource.com/234promo

