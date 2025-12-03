Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police on eastern Costa del Sol step up checks on mopeds

Nerja town hall has reminded drivers that they "must comply with current regulations on vehicle modifications, refraining from making alterations to them that do not have the required approval"

Eugenio Cabezas

Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 20:37

Local Police in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol have stepped up checks on mopeds in recent months and have so far seized twenty vehicles and fined owners. Officers have increased inspections to ensure the mopeds have not been modified without authorisation, following an increase in complaints from residents about noise, particularly on social media.

In a statement, the police force highlighted that "in view of the increase in the detection of vehicles with irregular modifications", they are stepping up checks aimed at detecting and where appropriate, penalising and seizing motorcycles that do not comply with regulations, particularly in relation to silencers and exhaust systems.

The police force has pointed out that "the anti-social behaviour of some users of this type of vehicle, combined with the modifications they make to them, causes great disturbance to the residents of the municipality, particularly in relation to noise, which seriously interferes with their peace and quiet".

Nerja town hall reminded moped users that they "must comply with current regulations on vehicle modifications, refraining from making alterations to them that do not have the required approval".

