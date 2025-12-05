Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Collegium Musicum during a performance earlier this year. SUR
Music

Collegium Musicum offer two festive concerts on the Costa this month

The amateur choir and orchestra will perform at the IPV Palace & Spa Hotel in Fuengirola on Sunday 14 and at the Encarnación church in Marbella on Tuesday 16 December

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 5 December 2025, 17:00

The Collegium Musicum amateur choir and orchestra has announced two concerts on the Costa del Sol this December, a festive celebration of carols and seasonal music under the musical direction of Delyth Bressington. The concerts will take place on Sunday 14 December (7.30pm) at the Salon Real in the IPV Palace & Spa Hotel in Fuengirola; and on Tuesday 16 December (8.30pm) at the Encarnación church in Marbella.

The orchestra welcomes back distinguished British violinist Geoffrey Silver, who will perform the Winter concerto from Vivaldi’s celebrated piece, The Seasons, and Carmen Fantasia by Pablo de Sarasate.

Tickets for the Fuengirola concert cost 15euros (free entry for under 16s) and are available from the IPV Palace Hotel, the Lepanto Café (Fuengirola), or by e-mail to info@colmus.org

The concert in Marbella is free, although the choir is asking for a donation to support the charities run by the church.

