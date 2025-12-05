A festive season of gourmet fairs and culinary delights in Malaga province

The Sabor a Málaga fair is one of many gourmet events taking place in the province throughout December.

Malaga province welcomes several foodie fairs in the lead-up to the festive season, gatherings that focus on locally grown produce and fare typical to the locations that are hosting them.

Malaga

The first of these is taking place in Malaga city, where the Sabor a Málaga market returns to Paseo del Parque for the long holiday weekend. Kicking off yesterday (Thursday) and continuing to Tuesday 9 December, a total of 120 producers from 45 municipalities in the province will showcase more than 2,000 artisanal products like chorizo and blood sausage, goat's cheese, olive oils, wine and preserves.

Held each day from 11am until 9pm, this popular market will also offer traditional Christmas treats, along with options for unique gifts. As is customary, the fair will offer a full programme of activities, including workshops, tastings, live cooking demonstrations and musical performances, among other things.

Manilva

Manilva, a town celebrated as one of the region's leading producers of muscatel wine, hosts its Feria Gastronómica from Friday 5 until Sunday 7 December in the central Plaza de la Vendimia. Along with local products that can be bought and tasted, this event coincides with the switching-on of the Christmas lights. A wide range of activities for all ages have been planned, including performances of traditional Christmas music and flamenco, children's workshops and street theatre.

Benalauría

The small village of Benalauría, located in the Serranía de Ronda, offers one of the most important gastronomic events in the area between 6 and 8 December. Along with a market where visitors can buy specialties from organic preserves and jams to Payoya goat cheeses and salchicón sausages, it also focuses on other produce of the Genal Valley, as well as a wide range of handicrafts made in the region.

Estepona

Lovers of cheese will enjoy the 11th Feria del Queso in Estepona from Friday 12 until Sunday 14 December (12pm to 10pm), which will be held in Calle Real. Although this event revolves mainly around cheese and dairy products, there will also be a wide selection of other gourmet items, such as dried fruits, olive oil, wine, pickles and pâtés.

More

Others fairs include the purple carrot festival this weekend in Cuevas Bajas, the Chacina (cold meat) fair in Benajoán (6-12 ) and the Migas day event in Torrox, Axarquía (21 December).

For more information, see relevant town hall websites.