La Cala de Mijas Lions offer plenty of festive spirit during recent Christmas gathering

Tony Bryant Friday, 5 December 2025, 18:11

La Cala de Mijas Lions Club held its annual Christmas market on Sunday, 30 November, turning Butibamba park into a “festive hub of community spirit, charity and holiday cheer”. The event was organised with the collaboration of Mijas town hall sports department and the foreign residents’ office in La Cala de Mijas.

As in previous years, the market featured a variety of stalls offering festive goods, artisan products and Christmas gifts, while the Lions were on hand to dish out free sausage rolls and cava. There was also a visit by Santa Claus, and live entertainment supplied by The Beachside Strummers Ukulele Band, the Victor Rojas flamenco troupe and the Drang drummers. Children enjoyed a variety of attractions, along with creative activities hosted by the Fuengirola Scouts.

“The Christmas fair once again demonstrated the strength of community support for the Lions’ ongoing charitable work. As the festive season approaches, La Cala de Mijas Lions continue their commitment to helping those in need,” Lion Anne Bowles said.