Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Santa stopped off at the festive market last weekend. SUR
Costa del Sol

La Cala de Mijas Lions offer plenty of festive spirit during recent Christmas gathering

As in previous years, the market featured a variety of stalls offering festive goods, artisan products and Christmas gifts, while the Lions were on hand to dish out free sausage rolls and cava

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 5 December 2025, 18:11

La Cala de Mijas Lions Club held its annual Christmas market on Sunday, 30 November, turning Butibamba park into a “festive hub of community spirit, charity and holiday cheer”. The event was organised with the collaboration of Mijas town hall sports department and the foreign residents’ office in La Cala de Mijas.

As in previous years, the market featured a variety of stalls offering festive goods, artisan products and Christmas gifts, while the Lions were on hand to dish out free sausage rolls and cava. There was also a visit by Santa Claus, and live entertainment supplied by The Beachside Strummers Ukulele Band, the Victor Rojas flamenco troupe and the Drang drummers. Children enjoyed a variety of attractions, along with creative activities hosted by the Fuengirola Scouts.

“The Christmas fair once again demonstrated the strength of community support for the Lions’ ongoing charitable work. As the festive season approaches, La Cala de Mijas Lions continue their commitment to helping those in need,” Lion Anne Bowles said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol town extends opening hours for Christmas amid controversy
  2. 2 Third Malaga village advises residents not to drink tap water
  3. 3 Mijas council to dissolve the company that managed the troubled Hipódromo racecourse
  4. 4 Police on eastern Costa del Sol step up checks on mopeds
  5. 5 Benalmádena town hall launches responsible pet ownership campaign
  6. 6 Higuerón Resort hosts New Year's Eve gala with an exclusive menu by Michelin-starred chef Diego Gallegos
  7. 7 Eastern Costa del Sol shopping centre celebrates 25th anniversary
  8. 8 Malaga is the province in Spain with the most gender-based murders this year
  9. 9 CK La Quinta: a place to recover, settle and feel at home

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish La Cala de Mijas Lions offer plenty of festive spirit during recent Christmas gathering

La Cala de Mijas Lions offer plenty of festive spirit during recent Christmas gathering