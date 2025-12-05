Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Members of the community group at last month's event in Marbella. SUR
Community

Sober Socials community group come together in Fuengirola for a pre-Christmas gathering

The promenade stroll and coffee morning takes place on Sunday 21 December as a “calm before the Christmas whirlwind”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 5 December 2025, 14:09

Sober Socials, the new Costa del Sol community group that organises alcohol-free connection and wellbeing meet-ups, has announced that its latest event – The Revitaliser – takes place in Fuengirola on Sunday 21 December. The initiative has been organised as a “calm before the Christmas whirlwind” and includes a gentle stroll along the promenade, a swim in the sea “for the brave”, followed by a gathering for coffee in one of the seafront bars.

The group of like-minded women will meet outside Café Bora Bora in Carvajal, Fuengirola, at 9.45am. The event is free (coffee is the only cost), and everyone is welcome - whether "you are sober-curious, or simply craving some fresh air and good company”.

Co-founders Louise Hazleden and Emma Thorne Lees, who created Sober Socials to bring people together without the pressure of alcohol, said, “The Revitaliser is a chance to enjoy the sea air and a reminder that you’re allowed to slow down before life speeds up.”

The group is also organising several ‘dry January events’, details of which will be announced on Instagram/Facebook @sobersocials.es or on the website - www.sobersocials.es

