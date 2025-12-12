Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Crime

Petrol for drug-running boats seized by police on the Costa del Sol

The Guardia Civil has seized 400 handheld containers of petrol - with a capacity of around 10,000 litres - and six 'narcoboats' used to supply fuel to other boats involved in drug trafficking

Irene Quirante

Friday, 12 December 2025, 18:27

The Guardia Civil has seized 400 handheld containers of petrol - with a capacity of around 10,000 litres - and six 'narcoboats' used to supply fuel to other boats involved in drug trafficking.

These seizures are the result of several operations carried out in recent weeks in Casares, Estepona and Manilva on the western Costa, as part of the force's fight against organised crime and drug trafficking.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga village strengthens ties with USA
  2. 2 Contract awarded to turn eastern Costa del Sol castle into museum
  3. 3 Spain or the UK? Which country offers the best value for your retirement years?
  4. 4 New plan for eastern Costa del Sol port
  5. 5 Authorities plea for information on missing 14-year-old from Malaga village
  6. 6 Eastern Costa del Sol turns to AI for tools to help tourists
  7. 7 New walking football team aims to attract more women to the sport
  8. 8 La Cala de Mijas Lions use December to support the needy during the festive season
  9. 9 Torremolinos opens its Nativity scene in new location
  10. 10 Controversial penalty stuns Malaga CF late on despite dominant display

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Petrol for drug-running boats seized by police on the Costa del Sol

Petrol for drug-running boats seized by police on the Costa del Sol