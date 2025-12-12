Petrol for drug-running boats seized by police on the Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante Friday, 12 December 2025, 18:27 Share

The Guardia Civil has seized 400 handheld containers of petrol - with a capacity of around 10,000 litres - and six 'narcoboats' used to supply fuel to other boats involved in drug trafficking.

These seizures are the result of several operations carried out in recent weeks in Casares, Estepona and Manilva on the western Costa, as part of the force's fight against organised crime and drug trafficking.