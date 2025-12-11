New walking football team aims to attract more women to the sport

Tony Bryant Thursday, 11 December 2025, 18:55 Share

Although ladies walking football has taken off on the Costa del Sol, as it has in the rest of Spain, there is still a lack of women involved in the sport to form a league in the region. However, one British national is attempting to change this by setting up a new all-women’s walking football team. Jane Bond, who plays with the Cómpeta Chicas team, explained that “sadly, there are not enough women taking up this sport”. The 56-year-old Londoner had never played football until she arrived in Malaga in August 2024, although taking up the sport was not her own decision.

“My daughter, Eirinn, who’s a great footballer herself, told me she was signing me up for the Cómpeta Chicas walking football team when we first arrived, so I didn’t really have a choice. But I’m incredibly glad she did. It’s been a brilliant way to keep fit, integrate into the community and make wonderful new friends. I now sit on the committee of the Cómpeta Chicas and manage their social media, so my brain is staying just as active as the rest of me in retirement,” the former NHS worker told SUR in English.

The Costa del Sol Sisters, who are based in Benamagosa (Axarquía), are coached by Mark Coleman, founder of the Team Spain International Walking Football Squad. The new team was set up by Bond, who had the help of Sarah Baker, someone who has been involved in the world of walking football in the province for several years. The team currently only trains once a month, because, although they are based in Benamagosa, the players are spread along the Costa del Sol. Bond is hoping to attract more women to the sport in order to form new teams so that a local league can be set up, because at the moment, they are reliant on friendlies and tournaments.

The team recently had their first competitive friendly match against the AC Benahavís over-65s men’s team, and although they lost the match, Bond said "we played really well and did ourselves proud”.

“At the moment, we train on the second Saturday of each month. We welcome women aged 40+ of all nationalities to join us in what could be a first: we’re aiming to become the first all-women’s team to be accepted into the Andalusian Walking Football League. The league does allow mixed teams, but it remains very male-dominated. Many of us had never touched a football until our later years, whereas the men have typically been playing since childhood. Naturally, this affects club selection, and as a result, many female players don’t always put themselves forward,” she explained.

A friendly and supportive environment

Bond, who played for Team Spain earlier this year at the world nations tournament in Alicante, said that she wants to connect with women who might be looking for exactly this kind of opportunity “but don’t yet know it exists”.

“As an all-women’s team, we can offer a friendly, supportive environment where women of any age, ability or fitness level feel comfortable joining in. It’s less about competing with men and more about enjoying the game, learning new skills and building strong friendships. Walking football keeps us active, improves balance and co-ordination, and provides a safe route back into exercise. And the benefits go beyond fitness: the camaraderie, teamwork and encouragement within a women’s squad quickly turns players into a close-knit community on and off the pitch,” she concluded.

Any women interested in joining The Costa del Sol Sisters, or needing information about other clubs on the coast, can contact Jane Bond at cdsswf@gmail.com