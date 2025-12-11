Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Councillor Francisco Javier García Lara. SUR
Tourism

Fuengirola opens application period for the operation of seven seafront kiosks next summer

The evaluation of the applications will be carried out by the social services department, which will prioritise people with limited resources when allocating the kiosks

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 11 December 2025, 18:25

Fuengirola town hall has announced that the application period has opened for the operation of seven kiosks selling ice cream, sweets and drinks that are located along the seafront promenade during the summer months. The application period is open until 15 January 2026 and forms can be downloaded from the electronic office on the municipal website.

Those applying must meet a series of requirements: they must be registered residents of Fuengirola, provide a food handling certificate, and register with social security and comply with tax obligations. The evaluation of the applications will be carried out by the social services department, which will prioritise people with limited resources when allocating the kiosks.

“The locations will be assigned once the application period has closed, the operators have set up the kiosks and we have activated the electricity contracts. They will be permitted to remain open until 30 September 2026,” councillor Francisco Javier García Lara said.

