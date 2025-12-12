Salón Varietés theatre offers a magical adventure above the clouds

Tony Bryant FuengirolaA. Friday, 12 December 2025, 14:26 Share

It's panto time once again at the Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola, where the audience is invited to climb into a fairy-tale world of towering beanstalks, a magical land above the clouds and a daring boy who outwits a fearsome giant. The theatre is celebrating the festive season with its annual pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, a production directed by Keith Spitalnick and choreographed by Alexandra Avery.

Prepare to be taken on a magical adventure filled with traditional songs, dazzling costumes and plenty of slapstick comedy, during which the audience is encouraged and expected to sing along and become part of the cast.

Jack and the Beanstalk is the best known of the "Jack tales", a series of stories featuring a poor country boy who trades the family cow for a handful of magic beans, much to the dismay of his mother. The beans grow into an enormous beanstalk that stretches high into the clouds, which Jack climbs and discovers a road leading to a house, where he encounters an ogre, a large, hideous, humanoid who loves to eat infants and children.

The production is full of all the traditional characters that audiences have come to love, including the dame (Jack's mum), the princess, and, of course, the pantomime villain, the ogre, celebrated for his cries of Fee-fi-fo-fum...

The show is every evening at 7.30pm (7pm Sundays) from Friday 19 until Tuesday 23 December, with matinees at 2pm on Saturday and Sunday (no evening performance on Sunday 20). After a short Christmas break, the pantomime will return for its final run from Friday 2 until Monday 5 January at the same times (5 January matinee only).

Tickets cost 25 euros and are available from www.salonvarietestheatre.com or from the theatre's box office between 11am and 2.30pm Monday to Friday.