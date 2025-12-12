Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Leire Díez. EFE (File photo)
Politics

New corruption inquiry close to PSOE opens up

Leire Díez, suspected party collaborator, and the former head of state holding company Sepi are held for questioning over 'public funds irregularities'

SUR

Malaga.

Friday, 12 December 2025, 15:15

Another week and another wave of suspected corruption scraped the bows of Pedro Sánchez's government. This time it was not extensions to existing cases (although those happened too) but a new investigation, although involving some of the characters from other ongoing inquiries.

On Wednesday, the controversial PSOE fixer - who claims not to have worked for the party - Leire Díez, was arrested and held for questioning over possible financial irregularities involving public funds. The case, however, is currently under a secrecy order.

Also detained was the former head of the state holding company Sepi, Vicente Fernández. It has since been reported that investigators are examining a bar in Seville he recently bought as well as looking more closely at certain technology companies.

The PSOE and government remained calm in the face of this latest revelation, denying any involvement.

Particularly sensitive is Fernández's close political relationship with the government's finance minister and PSOE candidate in next year's Andalusian regional elections, María Jesús Montero. She has so far not commented.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga village strengthens ties with USA
  2. 2 Contract awarded to turn eastern Costa del Sol castle into museum
  3. 3 Spain or the UK? Which country offers the best value for your retirement years?
  4. 4 New plan for eastern Costa del Sol port
  5. 5 Authorities plea for information on missing 14-year-old from Malaga village
  6. 6 Eastern Costa del Sol turns to AI for tools to help tourists
  7. 7 New walking football team aims to attract more women to the sport
  8. 8 La Cala de Mijas Lions use December to support the needy during the festive season
  9. 9 Torremolinos opens its Nativity scene in new location
  10. 10 Controversial penalty stuns Malaga CF late on despite dominant display

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish New corruption inquiry close to PSOE opens up

New corruption inquiry close to PSOE opens up