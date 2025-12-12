New corruption inquiry close to PSOE opens up

SUR Malaga. Friday, 12 December 2025, 15:15 Share

Another week and another wave of suspected corruption scraped the bows of Pedro Sánchez's government. This time it was not extensions to existing cases (although those happened too) but a new investigation, although involving some of the characters from other ongoing inquiries.

On Wednesday, the controversial PSOE fixer - who claims not to have worked for the party - Leire Díez, was arrested and held for questioning over possible financial irregularities involving public funds. The case, however, is currently under a secrecy order.

Also detained was the former head of the state holding company Sepi, Vicente Fernández. It has since been reported that investigators are examining a bar in Seville he recently bought as well as looking more closely at certain technology companies.

The PSOE and government remained calm in the face of this latest revelation, denying any involvement.

Particularly sensitive is Fernández's close political relationship with the government's finance minister and PSOE candidate in next year's Andalusian regional elections, María Jesús Montero. She has so far not commented.