Ñito Salas
Running

Check out where you finished in the Generali Malaga Marathon standings

In total 17,503 participants (8,363 in the Marathon and 9,140 in the Half Marathon) started the race

Marina Rivas

Marina Rivas

Monday, 15 December 2025, 09:38

This Sunday, 14 December, the Generali Malaga Marathon was held in Malaga, an event that has become more and more ambitious every year. To start with, the spectacular number of 22,000 registered participants. In the end, 17,503 participants took part (8,363 in the Marathon and 9,140 in the Half Marathon), of which 16,404 were finishers (7,494 in the 42k and 8,907 in the 21k). Are you one of the participants and do you want to check your position and time? You can see it here:

Full marathon standings:

Full half marathon::

