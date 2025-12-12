Strength of car hire industry on Costa del Sol in the spotlight

Pilar Martínez MALAGA. Friday, 12 December 2025, 16:56 Share

The significant impact of the car hire industry on the Costa del Sol has been highlighted at a recent conference. At the annual assembly of the Aesva association of representatives of the rental sector in Malaga province, data presented put the economic impact of this industry at 1.38 billion euros a year locally. Aesva confirmed that 2025 had been a good year and put the focus "on strengthening the competitiveness of the destination through strategic alliances and sectoral cooperation".

There are almost 200 car hire companies operating in the province, with a fleet of more than 30,000 vehicles, which "makes [Aesva] one of the most important business associations in tourism," local-tourist-board Turismo Costa del Sol said.

According to Turismo Costa de Sol, the car rental sector generates 1,911 direct jobs. "These figures show the economic importance of the sector and its essential role in the tourism value chain," it added.

Managing director of Turismo Costa del Sol Antonio Díaz spotlighted the importance of public-private collaboration in maintaining the excellence that characterises the destination. "The car rental sector is fundamental to the tourist experience and to the competitiveness of the Costa del Sol, because it guarantees freedom of movement and facilitates the discovery of the enormous diversity of our destination," Díaz said. According to him, the car rental sector of the Costa del Sol scores an average of 7.8 out of ten in tourists' assessment, which confirms its success.

Díaz also spoke about the potential of this activity and its proven capacity to continue growing in volume and quality.