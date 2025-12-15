Fuengirola steps up security over the Christmas period

Tony Bryant Monday, 15 December 2025, 14:28 Share

Fuengirola is strengthening its security measures over the festive season with a special Christmas campaign, as stated by the town’s mayor Ana Mula during the recent local security board meeting. Mula explained that this body, which includes representatives of the National and Local Police and the fire services, has agreed to introduce special services for five major Christmas events in the town. These are the Christmas bonfire held on 23 December, Christmas Eve, the medieval festival (30 December), New Year’s Eve, and the Three Kings parade on 5 January.

“Fuengirola is a safe town. Nothing related to security is left to improvisation. Together with the National Police, we study, analyse and plan each of the key moments of these celebrations in order to respond to any incident that may arise during them. The same applies on ordinary days, when the regular Local Police and fire brigade is tailored to the needs of our residents. In this respect, we do so by strengthening proximity and contact with local people — being present in neighbourhoods and commercial areas in the mornings, and in the busiest parks and squares in the afternoons,” said the mayor.

Furthermore, Mula pointed out that the Local Police will carry out random traffic checks at various points around the town, during which officers will place particular emphasis on drink-driving.

All of these measures form part of the security plan presented by the mayor last month, aimed at reinforcing public order in the town. Among the actions included was the installation of additional CCTV cameras.

“I reiterate: we are a safe and well-ordered town, and to remain so, we all have to play our part by behaving responsibly, as we always do. I encourage everyone to enjoy an unforgettable Christmas: to savour every celebration and every corner of our town and to shop in complete peace of mind and good cheer in our establishments,” she concluded.