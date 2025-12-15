Eastern Costa del Sol town hall approves plans for bus station

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 15 December 2025, 19:40 Share

Nerja hall has approved a 'general collaboration protocol' with the Andalusian regional government to begin looking at a feasibility study for a bus station to be built on the roof of the future car park building planned next to the new municipal health centre, which is still under construction.

Mayor of Nerja José Alberto Armijo explained in a statement that the town hall has been "working hard" to promote an "integrated transport solution that favours public transport" in the town. According to the agreement, the new bus station will be built on a plot adjacent to the new health centre. The signing of the protocol is scheduled for an upcoming visit by the regional spokesperson for development Rocío Díaz.

This step represents a shift in the town's transport strategy. Nerja, traditionally dependent on road transport, now seems to be leaning towards a more sustainable and organised approach, integrating parking, transfers between different modes of transport and connections to the new health centre in a single space. The project, together with the 847-space car park, could help to alleviate congestion in the busy summer season, improve urban accessibility and encourage the use of public transport.

However, the plan is still at a very early stage and the technical project, budget and implementation schedule have not yet been presented. Both the town hall and regional government will need to specify deadlines, financing and, perhaps most importantly for residents, how it will be integrated into the existing transport network and which lines or services the future interchange will include. This facility would replace the current bus stop located on Avenida de Pescia.

Growing pressure

In March 2023, Nerja and the regional government agreed to the construction of a new bus station on the roof of an 847-space car park, next to the planned health centre. However, a year later, in March 2024, the project was reactivated with reservations: municipal sources admitted that the location could delay its implementation, so the alternative of locating the station in a different area, next to the area known as Rapto de Europa, was reopened. However, this possibility has since been ruled out.

The commitment to the new bus station responds to growing pressure from the town hall for the regional government to improve the transport network in the area. In October, Nerja town hall joined others in the Axarquía area to approve a motion urging the regional government, the central government and the provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, to strengthen infrastructure across the Costa del Sol from extending rail and metro services to improving bus connections in the Axarquía and improving access from the motorway.

For a tourist and coastal town like Nerja, with a high influx of visitors in the high season but limited public services, especially in terms of public transport, a well-designed bus terminal could represent a significant step towards a more sustainable model of transport.