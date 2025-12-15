Second-half masterclass helps seal priceless away win for Malaga CF

Malaga secured only their second away win of the season.

Malaga CF surprised many and staged a dramatic second-half comeback to beat Albacete 3–1 on Sunday evening. All three goals for the visitors came after the break, securing only their second away win of the season and continuing an unbeaten start under new head coach Juan Francisco Funes.

Things looked bleak for Malaga early on when the hosts struck first after a nervy opening spell in which Funes's side enjoyed possession but struggled to create clear chances.

A setpiece midway through the first half exposed familiar defensive frailties as Riki’s effort deflected off Einar Galilea and beat Alfonso Herrero, who had already produced two outstanding saves to keep his side level.

Malaga’s response before the break was limited. Striker Eneko Jauregi headed over from a promising position, but the visitors reached half time trailing and in need of a rethink.

A game of two halves

Funes’s men emerged with renewed intensity after the interval and the equaliser arrived almost immediately. Joaquín unsettled the Albacete defence with a series of feints before finding David Larrubia, who finished clinically to restore parity and momentum.

The turnaround was completed just seven minutes later, thanks to excellent individual quality: Dani Lorenzo collected the ball on the edge of the area, drove inside and placed a precise shot beyond the goalkeeper to make it 2–1.

From that moment, Malaga were in control, pressing high and creating further chances through Larrubia and Carlos Dotor.

Nervous finish

When Albacete attempted to rally as the match entered its final stages, pushing forward in search of an equaliser, memories of previous late setbacks lingered. However, this time Malaga held firm.

Funes made changes to refresh his side while maintaining an attacking threat and, eventually, any lingering doubt was removed right at the start of stoppage time when Aarón Ochoa was brought down in the area and the referee pointed to the spot.

Chupete stepped up and converted confidently to cap a commanding second-half performance and confirm a victory that felt both emphatic and deserved.

The result lifts Malaga into a surprising position. Not only do they sit three points clear of the relegation zone, the promotion play-off places are just four points away with the season still short of its halfway mark.

Funes and his team remain unbeaten in four league matches since his arrival, a run that has stabilised results and restored belief.