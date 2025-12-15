Torremolinos snatch last-gasp derby draw at Marbella to stay clear of danger

Jorge Garrido Monday, 15 December 2025, 10:48 Share

There was a Malaga province derby in Primera RFEF, Spain's third tier, this weekend as both Juventud de Torremolinos and Marbella FC played out a draw at El Pozuelo.

Antequera CF, meanwhile, slipped closer to danger after losing at Europa, making it another matchday in which no local team was able to pick up all three points.

Torremolinos 1-1 Marbella

The final Malaga derby of 2025 delivered drama to the very last moment at El Pozuelo on Saturday.

Visitors Marbella took a deserved lead in the 33rd minute after Rodri Ríos crashed a shot against the bar and José Cambra reacted quickest to finish. The home side were then reduced to ten men when Edu López was shown a straight red card shortly before the interval.

Despite the setback, Torremolinos pushed forward with increasing urgency. Ibán Ribeiro went close as the hosts dominated possession and territory but struggled to break through.

Deep into stoppage time, Torremolinos finally found their reward. A 98th-minute corner was only partially cleared by the Marbella goalkeeper and substitute Rodri Ajegun headed in from close range to snatch a vital point.

The draw keeps Torremolinos outside the drop zone, while Marbella were left disappointed after conceding at the death and remain four points from safety.

Europa 2-0 Antequera

A day earlier, Antequera suffered their first defeat under new boss Abraham Paz as they were beaten by promotion contenders Europa at the Nou Sardenya.

The hosts struck twice in the first half through brothers Jordi Cano and Álex Cano, scoring in the 10th and 39th minutes to take firm control.

Matters were made more complicated for the visitors when Osama was sent off just before half time for a second yellow card.

Antequera had chances to respond after the break, most notably through Javi Antón, but could not convert.

The defeat leaves Antequera 13th on 19 points and vulnerable to slipping into the relegation places depending on other results.