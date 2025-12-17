Torremolinos to install speed-deterrent radar on stretch of road with high accident rate

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Wednesday, 17 December 2025, 15:30 Share

Torremolinos town hall plans to bring a speed-deterrent radar into operation on Avenida de la Libertad, specifically on the stretch between the El Pozuelo junction and the roundabout at its intersection with Calle José María, with the aim of reducing the high accident rate in this area. The radar will be active on Friday and Saturday nights, and when circumstances require, for example, during DGT road safety campaigns. Should it be activated under such circumstances, the council will announce this in advance to the public.

The objective is to prevent vehicles from reaching excessive speeds on the stretch leading up to the roundabout, which has seen numerous accidents over the years. In many cases, speeding combined with the consumption of alcohol and narcotic substances has been identified as the main cause, according to an analysis of accidents at this location. The study also highlights that almost all incidents have occurred between 2am and 5am.

The maximum permitted speed in the area where the radar is located is 40 kilometres per hour, although on the following stretch, closer to the roundabout, this is reduced to 30 kilometres per hour.

The Local Police’s road-safety improvement report concludes that drivers, when confronted with a straight stretch of road, tend to accelerate and greatly exceed the permitted speed, creating a tunnel-vision effect that prevents them from noticing the signage. They then encounter the first speed bump and, when attempting to correct the vehicle, immediately face a second one, which destabilises them, causing loss of control and collisions with the roundabout.

Other measures implemented

The installation of the radar complements other previous measures, such as resurfacing and repainting the road, the removal of the first speed bump to reinstall it a few metres nearer the junction with Calle Sebastián Souvirón, and the installation of a traffic light that turns red when the speed limit is exceeded.

These actions respond to requests from local residents, who have expressed concern due to the number of accidents in the area.