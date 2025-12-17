Torremolinos moves forward with its commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Wednesday, 17 December 2025, 11:17 Share

Torremolinos town hall has upgraded the air-conditioning system at the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre, a project that involved an investment of almost 80,000 euros and which strengthens its "commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency” in municipal facilities. The work carried out included the supply and installation of a reversible air-to-water heat pump chiller, replacing the previous unit, which had broken down.

With this intervention, the council said it has improved thermal comfort in a key venue for cultural and educational activities. “The renewal of the air-conditioning system will benefit the thousands of people who use these facilities, whether as users of classrooms and workshops run by the Torremolinos popular university, users of the municipal library, or attendees at the many events held in this space throughout the year,” the local authority said.

The council explained that it is moving forward in its commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency through an initiative that complements other measures, such as the acquisition of electric vehicles for municipal companies and the creation of climate shelter spaces, including the one installed in Plaza Antonio Abril de Toledo, in the heart of the town.

The Picasso cultural centre had already been improved through another project carried out to achieve maximum energy efficiency, in this case through the renewal of public lighting. This investment has enabled the council to achieve greater energy independence, reduce annual energy costs through lower consumption and cut CO₂ emissions.