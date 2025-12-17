Festival favourites announce return to huge Costa del Sol summer music event

Jennie Rhodes Torre del Mar Wednesday, 17 December 2025, 10:54 Share

High-energy Catalan pop group La Pegatina have officially confirmed their return to the Weekend Beach festival in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol in 2026.

After a break from concerts and an international tour that included countries like Japan and Canada, the group, who are famous for their energetic, fun performances, making them popular among Spanish and international fans, will soon be reunited with fans in the Axarquía, where they have been on the line-up on several occasions throughout the festival's 10-year history.

Their return marks the beginning of a new stage in the band's career, which "promises to surprise with a new musical and stage direction," according to festival organisers, who add that La Pegatina will bring a "unique opportunity to experience the band's unmistakable energy live once again and sing along to their anthems".

The Weekend Beach festival is the only date the band have announced in Malaga in 2026. Other confirmations on the line-up for the popular summer music event, which is taking place from Thursday 9 to Saturday 11 July, are Myke Towers, Ana Mena, Morad, Alcalá Norte, Los Estanques y el Canijo de Jerez, Media Azahara, Biznaga, Boikot and more.