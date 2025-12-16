Benalmádena athletes and sports clubs to be recognised at gala awards night

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Tuesday, 16 December 2025, 13:27 Share

The 37th sports gala is taking place at the Hotel Polynesia in Benalmádena on Thursday 18 December, an initiative that recognises the effort, dedication and achievements of athletes, clubs and organisations linked to sport throughout 2025. Organised by the town hall’s sports department, the gala will bring together award recipients of all ages and across all disciplines, ranging from athletics, football and swimming to adapted sport and dance activities, with a special focus on the educational sector, schools and the municipality’s emerging sporting talents.

Sports councillor Alejandro Carretero said, “This gala is a recognition of the constant work of those who make it possible for sport to continue growing in Benalmádena, not only from a competitive point of view, but also as a tool for education, inclusion and social cohesion.”

Among the award winners this year are the UDA Benalmádena Volleyball club and the Benalmádena Angling Club, recognised as outstanding clubs for their sporting activity; while the Higuerón Resort and McDonalds Benalmádena will be honoured in the area of support and collaboration with sport.

In the education category, Colegio Maravillas will receive an award as the primary school that has done the most to promote sport, while IES Arroyo de la Miel is recognised as an outstanding secondary school in this field.

The gala also pays tribute to long-standing careers and historic contributions to local sport, with the special award for sporting career being presented to Benamiel C.F, coinciding with its 50th anniversary. The special pioneer of sport in the municipality award will be presented to Jesús Pérez Baena, in recognition of his pioneering work in the promotion, coaching and development of handball in the town.

“Sport is a social driving force that encourages healthy habits, values and a sense of belonging. Benalmádena consolidates this sports gala as a showcase for the talent, effort and sporting commitment that characterise the municipality," the councillor concluded.